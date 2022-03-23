Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has officially been delayed to spring 2023, according to an announcement from Rocksteady Games creative director Sefton Hill on Twitter.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023,” Hill’s tweet reads. “I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience.”

We’ve made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/VOSwTM6Zak — Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) March 23, 2022

The official announcement of a 2023 delay for the upcoming title comes a month after Bloomberg first reported that Suicide Squad was being pushed to next year. Rocksteady’s last game, Batman: Arkham Knight, was released all the way back in 2015.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was first announced in August 2020 at DC’s FanDome event with an estimated 2022 release date. The upcoming title is exclusive to next-generation console platforms (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S) and PC and will see players team up as Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, and Deadshot to (as the title advertises) kill the gone-rogue members of the Justice League. A first look at gameplay was also revealed late last year.

DC fans will be able to take some solace in the delay, though: Warner Bros. recently announced that the Batman-adjacent RPG Gotham Knights will finally be out this year on October 25th, so there’ll still be a DC superhero adventure to play this holiday season.