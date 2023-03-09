Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed to later 2023

Rocksteady Studios’ follow-up to the Batman: Arkham series, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, won’t make its previously announced May 26 release date, according to Bloomberg. Warner Bros. is reportedly delaying the game to sometime later this year, which follows a tepidly received gameplay reveal in February.

That reveal, shown during Sony’s State of Play showcase dedicated to the Suicide Squad game, highlighted the four-player co-op central to Kill the Justice League. Footage of Rocksteady’s long-awaited title featured the game’s cast of killers — Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang, and Deadshot — battling the forces of Brainiac and the brainwashed members of the Justice League in a ruined Metropolis. The co-op gameplay smacked of Destiny 2 and Anthem inserted into the Batman: Arkham universe.

But it was the live-service trappings that appeared to deflate Rocksteady fans, who blanched at the game’s cosmetics-packed battle pass, “gear score” menus, and shoot-and-loot mechanics. An FAQ from Rocksteady and Warner Bros. released after the gameplay reveal confirmed that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will require an online connection, even when playing the game solo in single-player mode.

This is the second public delay for Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad game, which was originally planned for a 2022 release. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is headed to PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.

Warner Bros. and Rocksteady have not officially announced the delay of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The Hamden Journal has reached out to the publisher for comment and will update when the company responds.