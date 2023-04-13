Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed into 2024

Rocksteady Studios has delayed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, its follow-up to the Batman: Arkham franchise, to Feb. 2, 2024, the developer announced on Twitter. “We have made the tough but necessary decision to take the time needed to work on getting the game to be the best quality experience for players,” it wrote.

In March, Bloomberg reported that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League would be delayed, but still be released in 2023. Rocksteady Studios expected the game’s launch on May 26 after an earlier delay that pushed Kill the Justice League from its planned 2022 window. Bloomberg’s report came after Rocksteady previewed Kill the Justice League during a State of Play presentation in February — one that didn’t exactly impress.

The February event made Kill the Justice League look like a Destiny 2 or Anthem impression: co-op missions with an emphasis on loot and gear scores to upgrade your chosen killer (Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang, or Deadshot). Eager players bristled at the live-service game mechanics and the cosmetics-only battle pass — a clear deviation from the previous Arkham games. Following the event, Rocksteady quietly revealed in an FAQ on the game’s website that Kill the Justice League would be released with an unpopular requirement: It needs an internet connection even in single-player modes, and local co-op isn’t supported. Kill the Justice League is expected to have cross-platform co-op, which may explain the always-on requirement.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is Rocksteady’s latest Arkham game since 2015’s Batman: Arkham Knight. When it’s released on Feb. 2, 2024, it’ll come to PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. It puts Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark into the hands of its players, taking on the mind-controlled members of the Justice League, to save Metropolis.