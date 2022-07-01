Sucker Punch shuts down rumors about Infamous and Sly Cooper reboots

Sucker Punch has quashed rumors that the studio has been working on reboots for either the Infamous and Sly Cooper franchises on Friday. The studio, which is also known for creating Ghost of Tsushima, said in a blog post that it currently has “no plans” to revisit either franchise.

The company cited a need to devote its teams to larger and more complex projects that require the “full attention” of the studio. “With our focus on our current project, we have no plans to revisit inFAMOUS or Sly Cooper right now, and no other studio is currently working on projects related to those franchises either,” the post said.

The clarification comes after a sprinkling of rumors that either franchise could be making a comeback. In May and March, an outlet reported rumors of a new Infamous game following tweets from an “industry insider” AccountNGT that claimed an announcement of a new title would be coming this year. Andrew Goldfarb, a communications manager at Sucker Punch, tweeted that he hoped that the clarification would put “some misleading rumors to bed.”

Although the studio hasn’t announced anything new, the post noted that Sucker Punch will be doing some additional work to keep some of its older games alive: