Substack’s Twitter-esque Notes feature has officially launched

Substack has officially launched Notes for all users. The new product takes a lot of cues from Twitter and joins the of looking to lure away users from Elon Musk’s beleaguered social network. At first (and second) glance, Substack Notes . Instead of tweets, you have notes. Instead of retweets, you get restacks. You can post external links, images, videos and anything else that strikes your fancy.

Substack

Your feed is broken up into two groups. The “Home” tab is the extended network comprised of creators you subscribe to, other users these creators recommend and anyone you follow. The “Subscribed” tab is reserved for content creators, prioritizing notes and activity from creators you actually subscribe to.

“Historically, having worthy posts get shared widely is one of the major ways that writers find growth on Substack,” the company writes. “Notes will help posts find a valuable audience of writers and readers who are already invested in the Substack ecosystem and are just one click away from a subscription.”

Substack Notes already caused a fair bit of controversy straight from its first announcement last week. Upon that announcement, Twitter began blocking engagement with Substack-related tweets, though the social media giant has paused its whole bully routine. This is definitely a year of growth for Substack, with the platform attracting high-profile creators and adding a chat feature to further cement the service as a pseudo-social network.

While Notes comes pre-seeded with influencers who have large Substack followings, the company clarified to The Hamden Journal that “anyone can use Notes just like writers can.” It’s not clear in practice whether regular folks will want to turn Notes into a second Twitter or just a place to maintain a connection with their favorite newsletter creators.

Substack says this is still an early version of the product, so users should expect “bumps, bugs and imperfections,” though it encourages them to take to Notes to issue feedback. The company also says this is just a small piece of a larger puzzle intended to bring more revenue and exposure to content creators.