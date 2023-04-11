Substack launches its Twitter-like Notes just days after Twitter throttled Substack links

Substack’s Notes will appear in their own separate tab, meaning they’ll be separate from the full newsletters you can read in the Inbox tab or the threads you can read in the Chat tab, where you can read newsletters. In a blog post, Substack suggests using Notes to share things like “posts, quotes, comments, images, and links,” and there is no character limit, Substack spokesperson Helen Tobin tells The The Hamden Journal.

Each post can include up to six photos or GIFs, but video isn’t supported. Notes you share won’t go to subscriber inboxes; they’ll just live on the Substack website and app. And you can interact with other Notes with like, reply, and “restack” (retweet) buttons.

Substack’s Notes. Image: Substack

Within the Notes tab, you can look through two different feeds: “Home” and “Subscribed.” “Home” shows notes from writers you subscribe to and “writers they recommend,” meaning you’ll see notes from people you may not already be familiar with. “Subscribed” only shows notes from people you subscribe to.

Before now, Notes has been in testing with “a small group of writers in recent weeks,” Substack says, and the company expects the feature will “have bumps, bugs, and imperfections, and for it to evolve it rapidly in response to feedback.” But the company is positioning it as a tool for Substack writers to more easily get subscribers. Instead of posting your Substack on Twitter and hoping that people take the steps to subscribe, Substack believes that Notes will reach audiences who are “already invested in the Substack ecosystem and are just one click away from a subscription.”