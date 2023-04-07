Substack had negative revenue – The The Hamden Journal

Is there a funnier phrase in the English language than “negative revenue”?

Signs are not the same as numbers, though, and according to a story from The Information this morning, the numbers are rough. Even I was surprised to see that Substack lit $25 million on fire in 2021. And though it had gross revenue of $11.9 million — better than previously reported numbers — it had negative revenue overall.

This is what the Dril candles tweet looks like as a company

Substack raised $65 million in 2021. It burned $25 million that same year to make negative revenue. My friends, this is what the Dril candles tweet looks like as a company.

How does this happen? Like many platforms, Substack’s business model is primarily taking a small cut of subscription costs. If a newsletter makes money, so does Substack. But how do you lose money? Well, in an attempt to woo big-name talent, Substack guaranteed some writers a minimum income. It wound up paying out more than it took in.

We don’t have 2022 numbers. To me, after the appalling 2021 numbers, that’s what the children call a red flag. We do know that Substack took out loans in 2022 — not a great sign since interest rates had gone up and they’d failed to raise more money. The amount of debt wasn’t disclosed, either. Also not great.

Meanwhile, Twitter was a major place for Substack writers to cultivate their audiences, something The Hamden Journal contributing editor Casey Newton wrote about in 2021. As of, uh, today, you can’t interact with tweets that have Substack links in them, which limits their spread. That makes promoting Substacks much, much harder. Sure, Substack has launched a social network-y feature called Notes, which is maybe a way of trying to make its app stickier, but I have to say: I don’t subscribe to newsletters to read them in an app!