Subaru’s first EV, the Solterra SUV, starts at $44,995

Subaru has detailed pricing for the Solterra SUV, and it’s clearly costlier (if easier to pronounce) than its Toyota bZ4X sibling. The company’s first EV will start at $44,995 in its Premium trim before the $7,500 federal tax credit and a $1,225 destination fee. This base model includes an eight-inch infotainment system (with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto) as well as driver assists that include rear camera detection, blind spot monitoring and safe-exit door alerts.
Spend $48,495 for the Limited tier and you’ll get a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a 360-degree camera view, a wireless phone charging dock, parking assistance, rear cross-traffic warnings and phone-based digital key support. You can also expect more conventional upgrades like a Harman Kardon audio system, LED fog lights and a power rear door. The $51,995 Touring variant adds a digital rear-view mirror with HomeLink support, a panoramic moonroof, footwell lighting and ventilated front seats.
Regardless of model, you’re largely paying for Subaru’s better off-road capabilities versus Toyota’s EV. All Solterra models come with all-wheel drive (optional on the bZ4x) and a dual-motor setup with 215HP, 249lb/ft of torque and up to a 228-mile range. You’ll also find an “X-Mode” feature to adjust for dirt and snow, while grip and downhill control features help you maintain a steady course.
Sales are still poised to begin sometime in 2022. Reservations are available, though, and will include offers like EVgo charging credit or money toward a Level 2 home charger.
The starting price is higher than the $39,000 some expected. It’s not far from VW’s all-wheel ID.4 Pro ($44,440) or Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Select ($43,895), though, and may represent a better value than those if you’re likely to take your EV camping — and don’t mind the slightly reduced range compared to those alternatives.
