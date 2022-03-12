Subaru retires the gas-powered WRX STI while it explores electrification

The next-generation Subaru WRX STI could be electric. In a press release shared by the automaker on Friday, Subaru says it has no plans to build a gas-powered STI based on this generation’s WRX platform.

“Subaru Corporation is exploring opportunities for the next generation Subaru WRX STI, including electrification,” the company writes. “In the meantime, a next generation internal combustion engine WRX STI will not be produced based upon the new WRX platform.”

Subaru cites its efforts to meet the “regulations and requirements for greenhouse gasses (GHG), zero emissions vehicles (ZEV), and Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFÉ)” as the reason behind the change.

The STI is Subaru’s flagship performance vehicle and is typically released with its WRX lineup. While the STI may make a return eventually, it could trade its exhaust pipe for a battery pack. Subaru’s first-ever electric vehicle, the Solterra, is expected to go on sale sometime this year, and features both front-wheel and all-wheel-drive models that come with 71.4kWh batteries.

