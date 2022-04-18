‘Streets of Rage’ movie adaptation reportedly in the works

Sega Genesis’ Streets of Rage franchise is reportedly coming to the silver screen. Sources Deadline that John Wick creator Derek Kolstad wrote a script adaptation on spec. Also to be involved are Sonic franchise producers dj2 Entertainment and Escape Artists. While no deal has been signed yet, it’s likely to soon be in motion.

Widely known as one of the most popular Sega franchises from the early 90s, the original Streets of Rage trilogy still has an drawn to its vintage aesthetic and EDM soundtrack. The beat-em-up games feature ex-cops who take on underground criminal gangs. The franchise finally got a long-awaited sequel in 2020 with the release of Streets of Rage 4, which sold more than 2.5 million copies worldwide. The games offer very little as far as , which gives the film a lot of liberty, but also very little to work off of.

A Streets of Rage film adaptation has serious potential to draw crowds, given that there’s no shortage of nostalgia for games from the 80s and 90s. Both Sonic films were box office successes. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 earned in its opening weekend at the domestic box office this month, an especially high figure during the pandemic era.