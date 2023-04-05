Street Fighter is the latest game franchise to be turned into a new live-action movie

The Street Fighter franchise is getting a new movie. Capcom announced on Wednesday that it’s working on the film in partnership with Legendary Entertainment, with “more news to come in the future” about the project.

The new film isn’t a total surprise. On April 3rd, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Legendary acquired the film and TV rights to the series. But now we officially know there’s a new movie to look forward to at some point down the line. And while you wait, you might want to catch up on the other Street Fighter movies that have come out: the famous “but for me, it was Tuesday” meme was spoken by Raúl Juliá’s M. Bison in the 1994 Street Fighter film, for example, and there was a Chun-Li-focused movie released in 2009.