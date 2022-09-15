Street Fighter 6 will let you make your own character

Can surgery turn short kings into… regular kings?

For $75,000—and one agonizing operation and recovery later—you can add about three inches to your height via leg lengthening.

Among the many details in this remarkably written GQ story, one surgeon notes that this procedure is getting more popular among men who work in tech: “I got, like, 20 software engineers doing this procedure right now who are here in Vegas … I’ve got patients from Google, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft. I’ve had multiple patients from Microsoft.”