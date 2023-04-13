Street Fighter 6 pre-order: price, collectors edition bonuses, and more

Street Fighter 6 comes out on June 2 for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC, bringing seven new fighters along with the return of Zangief, Cammy, and some other classic characters. The game’s new visual style speaks for itself, building on the series’ ink-splatting graphical accents with even more color and pizzazz. It also includes new game modes, in addition to a host of new features and quality-of-life improvements.

If you’re ready to pre-order, Capcom has four — count ‘em, four — editions to choose between. But here’s some quick info you should know right away: the only platform-exclusive pre-order bonus applies to digital pre-orders of Street Fighter 6 for PlayStation 5, which gets you 18 Special Player Titles and Chat Stickers. However, pre-orders on all supported platforms include alternate outfit color schemes for Chun-Li, Manon, Dee Jay, Juri, and Ken.

Street Fighter 6 standard edition



The cheapest version of Street Fighter 6 is priced at $59.99. Digital pre-orders are available through PlayStation (the PS5 copy entitles you to a PS4 copy), Steam, and Xbox (the game works on both Series X and Series S consoles. Physical copies of the console versions are available through Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart.

Street Fighter 6 deluxe edition



Moving up to the $84.99 version of the game, digital pre-orders are available through PlayStation, Steam, and Xbox. Physical copies are also available at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart.

Springing for the deluxe edition gets you the following bonus items:

Year 1 Character Pass (containing four characters)

Colors 3-10 for each of those Year 1 characters’ outfits

4,200 Drive Tickets for in-game purchases

Street Fighter 6 ultimate edition



The $104.99 ultimate edition gets you everything included in the deluxe version, plus some addition items listed below. This version is only available digitally via PlayStation, Steam, and Xbox.

4 additional character costumes: Outfit 2 (including colors 1-10)

4 additional character costumes: Outfit 3 (including colors 1-10)

2 additional stages

7,700 Drive Tickets for in-game purchases

Street Fighter 6 Mad Gear Box



For the super fans out there, Capcom is releasing a collector’s edition, dubbed the Mad Gear Box, for the PlayStation and Xbox versions. In addition to getting the game and all of the in-game items mentioned above, you’ll get a bunch of physical loot. It’s currently available from GameStop, Amazon, and Best Buy for $249.99.

Here’s everything included with the Collector’s Edition of Street Fighter 6:

MadGear Box

Pop Up PARADE figures Luke and Kimberly (17 cm)

Sticker Set

Art book

Figure Diorama Boards

Year 1 Character Pass (containing four characters)

4 additional character costumes: Outfit 2 (including colors 1-10)

4 additional character costumes: Outfit 3 (including colors 1-10)

2 additional stages

7,700 Drive Tickets for in-game purchases