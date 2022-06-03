Street Fighter 6 full roster appears to have leaked

Shortly after Capcom’s full reveal of Street Fighter 6 at Sony’s State of Play presentation on Thursday, where some of the game’s new and old roster was confirmed, a major leak revealed what appears to be the fighting game’s full roster. Beyond confirmed fighters Ryu, Chun-li, Luke, and Jamie, another 18 fighters are rumored to appear in Street Fighter 6, based on unconfirmed but legitimate-looking artwork published across various forums and social media platforms.

The 22-character roster includes Street Fighter 2’s original lineup of World Warriors: Ryu, Ken, Zangief, Dhalsim, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, and Chun-li. It also appears to include returning characters Cammy, Dee Day, Rashid, Juri, Ed, and Akuma.

The remainder of Street Fighter 6’s apparent roster is almost all new. There’s Luke, who debuted in Street Fighter 5 as the game’s final DLC character, and Jamie, the fighter who hails from Hong Kong and who was confirmed in Street Fighter 6’s first gameplay trailer (and who is rumored to be related to Yun and Yang from Street Fighter 3). Joining them are:

Marisa (マリーザ), a muscular fighter from Italy who wears gladiator gear.

Mimi, a French fighter who looks like a female version of Abel.

Riri or Lily (リリ — Tekken already has a Lili), a young woman from Mexico who wields a pair of ball-headed war clubs.

JP, a stylish Russian with a cape, cane, and a fancy moustache.

Kimberly, a fighter from the U.S. with colorful street clothes and … a WalkMan?!

A.K.I., a Chinese white-haired woman with claw weapons.

Returning street fighters have all received a more substantial makeover than in recent games, modernizing their looks and, in general, giving them more to wear. Cammy, for instance, wears pants by default, and even Blanka gets a neckerchief. Ed and Rashid, on the other hand, seem content to show off more skin, proudly displaying their abs.

The Hamden Journal has reached out to Capcom for comment and confirmation on the leaked roster, and will update when the company responds.

Street Fighter 6 is slated for release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X sometime in 2023.