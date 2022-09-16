Street Fighter 6 full launch roster confirmed

Street Fighter 6 will launch with 18 fighters, Capcom said today, in a video revealing the final seven characters to make up the fighting-game flagship’s launch roster.

For the record, the seven names that had yet to be confirmed were Manon, Marisa, Lily, JP, Dee Jay, Cammy, and Zangief. The other 11 were previously announced (four of them on Thursday), but we’ll recap anyway: Luke, Jamie, Kimberly, Juri, Ryu, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Chun-Li, and Dhalsim.

That’s the core eight fighters from Street Fighter 2’s original lineup; mainstays Cammy and Dee Jay; and fresh faces Juri (debuting in Super Street Fighter 4) and Luke (a DLC fighter first appearing in Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition). The other six (Jamie, JP, Kimberly, Lily, Manon, and Marisa, who together sound like the cast of a direct-to-DVD Saved by the Bell) are all brand new.

But wait, Street Fighter fans might be saying, what about that leak back in June? There were 22 names on it. Indeed. But Friday’s announcement from Tokyo Game Show 2022 made no mention of Rashid, Ed, A.K.I., or Akuma. Are they the first four DLC fighters? It’s anyone’s guess for now.

Street Fighter 6 does not have a specific release date, but it’s slated for a 2023 launch. When it does arrive, it will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.