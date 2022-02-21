Street Fighter 6 announced by Capcom in teaser trailer, no release date yet

Capcom has announced Street Fighter 6 in a short teaser trailer shown at the end of the Capcom Pro Tour esports event. It’s the first official confirmation of the fighting game sequel, although it has long been known to be in development.

The trailer is scant on detail — with no information yet on Street Fighter 6’s release date or the platforms it will launch on. Capcom says more news will be coming in “summer 2022.”

The trailer shows series icon Ryu squaring off against Luke, the newest member of the Street Fighter cast. Luke was added to Street Fighter 5 in 2021, with Capcom teasing at the time that he was “a glimpse into the future” of the franchise.

A Capcom data leak in 2020 suggested that Street Fighter 6 was scheduled for release in the third quarter of 2022, although plans may well have changed since then.

Capcom has also announced a new retro fighting game compilation: Capcom Fighting Collection, which will be released for Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One on June 24.

For fighting game fans, the headline inclusion in Capcom Fighting Collection is probably that it features all five Darkstalkers games, two of them for the first time outside of Japan. Capcom has posted an instructive primer for the series over on the PlayStation Blog.

The rest of the collection continues in the same cultish vein with Red Earth, appearing outside of arcades for the first time, and Super Puzzle Fighter 2 Turbo, as well as Hyper Street Fighter 2. All games will be playable online.

Here’s the full list of games included in Capcom Fighting Collection: