Street Fighter 6 adds Zangief, Cammy, and Lily to launch roster

Capcom revealed new details about Street Fighter 6 at Sony’s State of Play showcase on Thursday, including three new (well, confirmed) additions to the fighting game’s roster: Cammy, Lily, and Zangief. Those three characters round out Street Fighter 6’s launch roster, which consists of 18 characters.

Cammy, who made her debut in Super Street Fighter 2, returns with her familiar arsenal of attacks, which includes Spiral Arrow, Cannon Spike, and Hooligan Combination, and Super Art moves Killer Bee Spin and Delta Red Assault. A new gameplay trailer shows off Cammy’s stage, King Street. Fans are already deeply in love with Cammy White’s new look and deep-cut moves.

Lily, a brand-new character, is a member of the Thunderfoot tribe, just like Street Fighter mainstay T. Hawk. But Lily comes to the street fight armed with a pair of war clubs, and won’t let a whiffed move slow her down. She joins fellow newcomers Lily, Jamie, Kimberly, Manon, Marisa, and JP in SF6.

Finally, Zangief. You know Zangief! He’s from Street Fighter 2! He’s back! In Street Fighter 6, he’ll Cyclone Lariat and Screw Piledriver fools to his heart’s content. He looks great.

While new looks at Zangief and Cammy are exciting, the complete roster for Capcom’s flagship fighting game sequel leaked months ago, so there aren’t many surprises left in store. Fortunately, Street Fighter 6 is coming soon. Capcom’s next-gen fighting game will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X on June 2.