Streamers Shroud and Sacriel announce their own game: Project Astrid

Streamers Mike “shroud” Grzesiek and Chris “Sacriel” Ball are teaming up with developer Splash Damage to make a “AAA open-world survival game” codenamed Project Astrid. The group announced the new project on Thursday, with Splash Damage creative director Lance Winter calling Grzesiek and Ball “core members of our development team.”

“Chris and I have refined a vision for what’s next in the survival genre and with Splash Damage we’re setting out to build it,” Grzesiek said in a statement. “We want to build the best survival game ever, and with Sacriel’s brain and Splash Damage’s team, I know we can do it.”

Grzesiek is a longtime esports player, and has competed professionally in games Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Valorant. He also streams to a massive audience: 10.5 million followers on Twitch and 6.8 million subscribers on YouTube. Ball is a veteran of streaming, with more than 10 years of experience on Twitch playing survival-focused games like DayZ, PUBG, and Escape from Tarkov. It should come as no surprise that Project Astrid is being pitched as a “game that streamers and gamers love playing.”

Splash Damage is a veteran studio that cut its teeth on multiplayer fare like Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory and Enemy Territory: Quake Wars, and more recently created Brink and Gears Tactics. The studio’s most recently announced project is the online action game Transformers: Reactivate.

A release date and platforms for Project Astrid were not announced.

Shroud and Sacriel’s announcement is the latest in a growing trend of content creators making the leap to game development and publishing. Other examples include the esports organization 100 Thieves, run by Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, which announced the game Project X last year; YouTuber Jason “Dunkey” Gastrow, who is publishing games under the label Bigmode; and Dr. Disrespect, whose studio Midnight Society is making the game Deadrop.