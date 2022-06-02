Stray, the cyberpunk cat simulator, is now coming out in July

The last time we saw Stray, the open-world cyberpunk game where you play as a cat, it had been delayed. But now we have a new release date, and it’s soon: the game is coming out on July 19th. (It was originally slated to launch in early 2022.) It’ll be coming to the PS4 and PS5, as well as PC. And if you’re not sure what all of the fuss is about, there’s a brand-new trailer above showcasing all the futuristic feline action. It looks equal parts adorable and stressful, and I swear that if anything happens to that little kitty, I will absolutely lose it.

