Stray mod replaces cat’s meow with ‘Jason!’ from Heavy Rain

Stray is a daring new adventure game in which you play as a cat. You can do cat things and can even have the cat meow on command just by pressing a button. That’s all good and cute, but now one developer has created a mod that replaces the cutesy meow with the voice of Ethan Mars from Heavy Rain as he shouts, “Jason!”

Nexus Mods user gibrietas created and published the mod, which is available for the Windows PC version of Stray. Under the description, the creator said that it replaces the meow “with a pleading call to find your lost son, you terrible father.” Gibrietas posted a video of the mod in action on their YouTube channel; you can watch it below.

In case you need a refresher, the Jason meme originates in Quantic Dream’s adventure game Heavy Rain, which was released in 2010 on PlayStation 3. Its story follows a man named Ethan Mars as he tries to save his son Shaun, who has been kidnapped by the Origami Killer. During a flashback sequence, Mars’ first-born son, Jason, wanders away from him in a crowded mall. The player can press X to have Ethan shout out Jason’s name as he desperately tries to find the boy.

While it’s funny to hear the adorable ginger kitty wield the voice of a grown man, Ethan and the cat actually have a bit in common: They both get thrust into a dramatic search for their family. In Stray, the cat wanders a futuristic city in search of its cat pack, and Mars spends Heavy Rain trying to find his son.