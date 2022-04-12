Stranger Things season 4 trailer introduces a new Upside Down enemy

Stranger Things season 4 has its first real trailer. Released on Tuesday, it finally shows off where all the characters have gone since the last season ended and the new giant monster they’ll face in their next adventure. Stranger Things season 4 is set to arrive on Netflix on May 27.

The trailer’s main focus seems to be setting up this season’s new blue monster, who appears to be bringing war to Hawkins and maybe the rest of the Earth. Meanwhile, the only one who can stop him is Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), but only if she can figure out how to get her powers back. The trailer also makes it clear that this season is going for a more classic horror-movie vibe, complete with an eerie haunted house the kids will have to explore.

Stranger Things season 4 brings back just about everyone from the Stranger Things universe including David Harbour’s Jim Hopper, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Maya Hawke as Robin, Joe Keery as Steve, and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler.

In case you don’t remember what happened last time around (since the show hasn’t been around since 2019), Stranger Things season 3 once again brought the Upside Down to Hawkins. The story centered around the city’s Starcourt Mall, which provided the perfect cover for a secret Russian military base devoted to researching the supernatural.

At the end of the season, Hopper seemed to sacrifice himself to save the world but actually ended up in a Russian prison camp instead. Meanwhile, Max’s (Sadie Sink) brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery) gets possessed by a creature from the Upside Down who attempted to eat most of Hawkins’ residents, but was ultimately defeated by the gang. After all the action goes down, The Byers family, along with Eleven, move to a new town, separating the main cast of the series and setting up for this new season to jump between lots of different places to tell the story.