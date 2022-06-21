Stranger Things season 4 part 2’s trailer teases the shows new episodes

Stranger Things season 4 part 1 arrived on Netflix on a few weeks ago and the streaming company has given fans their best look yet at what’s to come for part 2. At the very end of episode 7, the finale of part 1, Netflix included a brief teaser trailer for season 4’s second part, but on Tuesday it released a full trailer for the episodes that are set to arrive on July 1.

While part 1 of Stranger Things’ latest season was seven episodes, part 2 will only include two. However, those two episodes will still nearly match the length of shorter shows. The first episode of part 2 is over 80 minutes long, while the last one will run for nearly two and a half hours.

Stranger Things season 4 part 2 will bring the season’s story to a close, but it’s also likely to set up at least a few plot lines for next season, which will close out the show. While season 5 will be the last for Stranger Things, Netflix has said in the past that it feels the series could be part of a larger expanded universe, but no concrete plans have been announced so far.