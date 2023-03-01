Stranger Things is getting a stage play that’s also a prequel

Stranger Things is getting a prequel to help make the wait for season 5 a little easier — though to check it out, you’ll need to head to London. Today, Netflix announced Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a stage play that will premiere at the Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End starting in “late” 2023 and that serves as an origin story of sorts.

Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers will serve as creative producers, while the story was penned by Kate Trefry, a writer on the show since season 2. The story follows younger versions of characters like Hopper and Joyce as they deal with the early days of the darkness that haunts Hawkins, Indiana. Here’s the official premise:

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

Aside from some Saul Bass-inspired artwork (pictured above), there aren’t any images of the production yet. It also sounds like the play could have some strong story implications, with Netflix saying in the announcement that “this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story — and may hold the key to the end.” You can register for priority access to tickets right here.