Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin demo available out on PS5

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, Square Enix’s upcoming action role-playing game spinoff, has a new demo available Wednesday on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Square Enix announced the demo during Sony’s State of Play broadcast on Wednesday.

Stranger of Paradise is expected out on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC (via the Epic Games Store), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on March 18. The PS5 demo leaked early ahead of State of Play, after the download was spotted on by a Twitter user watching updates on the PlayStation Store.

Stranger of Paradise was announced in June 2021 during E3. It’s described as a “bold new vision for Final Fantasy,” in a collaboration between Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo Games. In October, we got another look at the Souls-like action game, and in particular, the main character Jack stood out. Specifically, because of one scene that felt like it could have been a meme.

Players interested in Stranger of Paradise and Jack have had the chance to play trial versions of the game twice so far.