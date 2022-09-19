Storm season is in full swing in the US, from Alaska to Puerto Rico

A flooded road is seen during the passage of hurricane Fiona in Villa Blanca, Puerto Rico, on September 18th, 2022. | Photo by JOSE RODRIGUEZ / AFP via Getty Images

The US was caught in the crosshairs of both the Atlantic hurricane and Pacific typhoon seasons over the weekend, which saw storms deal heavy blows to communities across both Puerto Rico and Alaska.

More than 1.3 million customers are still without power in Puerto Rico today after Hurricane Fiona tore through the island on Sunday. Fiona’s heavy rains are forecast to bring more “life-threatening and catastrophic flooding,” mudslides, and landslides to Puerto Rico today before the storm moves on to batter other parts of the Caribbean.

Much of Alaska’s western coastline, meanwhile, is reeling from the damage wrought by an unusual Northern Pacific storm that barreled through the state on Saturday. The storm, remnants of Typhoon Merbok,…

