Stellantis reveals pre-production variant of Ram 1500 REV

When Stellantis showed off the this past January, the automaker said the prototype would serve as a design template for Ram’s first electric truck. Now, more than a month later, Stellantis has shared a first look at the 2024 Ram 1500 REV, and wouldn’t you know, the pre-production model looks more like its gas-guzzling predecessors than the futuristic concept we saw at .

To start, the 2024 model doesn’t carry over the prototype’s “brutiful” styling. Like Ford did with the , Stellantis has played it safe. The Ram 1500 REV features more modern-looking front- and rear-facing lights, but that’s about all that makes it look different from just about any other Ram in production right now. The interior of the vehicle is also more conservative. It doesn’t have that futuristic edge that was present with the Revolution. Judging from the images Stellantis shared, the production variant also won’t ship with many of the more outlandish features the automaker managed to find space for in the Ram 1500 REV concept. The new vehicle does come with a frunk though, so there’s that at least.

You can reserve a pre-order spot for the 2024 Ram 1500 REV by placing a $100 deposit through the . With deliveries not scheduled to start until late next year, there’s plenty of time to wait for Stellantis to share more information before you make a decision about the EV. In the meantime, the Super Bowl ad the company plans to air later today to promote the Ram 1500 REV is pretty funny and well worth the watch even if you don’t have any interest in buying a big electric truck.