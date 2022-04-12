SteelSeries’ latest lightweight Aerox mice are designed for MMOs and MOBAs

If you’re in the market for a lightweight gaming mouse, you have plenty of options if first-person shooters are what you play most often. Between products like the and , there’s no shortage of mice designed to give you an edge when trying to line up the perfect headshot in Valorant or Overwatch. But if you’re more of a World of Warcraft or Dota 2 player, your options are more limited. Enter with its new Aerox 5 and Aerox 9 mice.

SteelSeries

Announced today, they borrow the design of the company’s existing line. That means they feature a perforated honeycomb-like pattern of square holes to reduce weight. With its new wired Aerox 5 mouse, SteelSeries says it has produced the lightest “multi-genre” mouse on the market. Coming in at a claimed 66-grams, it features nine programmable buttons and the company’s TrueMove Air sensor. It also comes with PTFE skates and its PrismSync RGB lighting system. As with the company’s existing Aerox mice, it’s also IP54-certified against water and dust. So it’s splash-resistant despite being riddled with holes.

SteelSeries will also offer a wireless variant of the Aerox 5 that weighs approximately 74-grams. It features a battery capable of powering the mouse for 180 hours on a single charge and fast charging that allows you to get about 40 hours of use after 15 minutes connected to your computer. It includes both Bluetooth connectivity and the company’s wireless protocol.

And if nine programmable buttons isn’t enough for you, then there’s the Aerox 9. It comes with 12 such buttons. It has a claimed weight of 89-grams. All three mice feature Golden Micro IP54 switches, which SteelSeries says are rated for 80 million clicks. The Aerox 5, Aerox 5 Wireless and Aerox 9 Wireless are available to buy today for $80, $140 and $150, respectively.