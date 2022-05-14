SteelSeries is offering up to 40 percent off gaming headsets and mice

SteelSeries is running a spring sale promotion that takes up to 40 percent off some of its gaming headsets, mice, and mousepads through Monday, May 23rd. While the discounts on individual items may range, there are some great deals to be had — including some that are available at new all-time lows.

The Arctis 7P Plus, for instance, is our pick for the best wireless gaming headset for PlayStation consoles, but it also works with Windows PCs, the Nintendo Switch, smartphones, and the Oculus / Meta Quest 2. While it’s on the premium side and usually retails for about $70 more than Sony’s own Pulse 3D headset, it offers great battery life, USB-C charging, an easy-to-use audio dial, rotatable ear cups that allow for easier storage, and adequate comfort for use during long gaming sessions. It’s even compatible with the PlayStation 5’s 3D audio.

With SteelSeries’ discount of 20 percent on the Arctis 7P Plus, the black model drops to a new low price of $135.99 — a savings of $34. You also get free shipping and a carrying bag when you add the headset to your cart. Read our gaming headset buying guide.

SteelSeries Arctis 7P Plus The new Arctis 7P Plus has the same design and comfort of previous SteelSeries headsets, but this newer model boasts improved battery life and USB-C charging, making it easy to use the same charging cable that your DualSense uses.

Another notable deal from the SteelSeries spring sale is the discounted Aerox 3 Wireless. This lightweight gaming mouse weighs just 68 grams, and its honeycomb design is filled with colorful RGB lighting. The 2022 model normally runs $99.99 but you can get it for just $64.99 in black or white along with a free mousepad when you add it to your cart.

A further strength of this mouse is that it can be used either via Bluetooth or with its included 2.4GHz wireless USB dongle, which you can use to switch between two machines on the fly. It’s advertised to have up to 200 hours of battery life, but in actual use, it lasts a couple of days at most with the lighting on. Though, thankfully, it charges via USB-C.

SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless The SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless is an IP54 water-resistant wireless gaming mouse. It weighs just 68 grams and features USB-C charging. The design borrows cues from the Rival 3.

If you missed yesterday’s news that Dungeons and Dragons podcast Roll for Romance has partnered with itch.io to offer a massive bundle of tabletop RPGs as a fundraiser for reproductive rights, you’ve got plenty of time to join in. This promotion brings together over 200 creators that have donated their digital games and assets, and you get over 275 of them — DRM-free — with a donation of $5 or more. It’s very similar to previous fundraisers that itch.io has run, like the most recent one in support of Ukraine. This one runs until June 13th, and if it’s like those prior, it’s possible more games will be added to the mix as it continues to raise money beyond its initial fundraising goal.

Reproductive Rights Bundle A robust collection of DRM-free tabletop RPGs and resources, offered as a fundraiser by Roll for Romance to support reproductive rights.

If you’re in need of a webcam, the Razer Kiyo Pro is currently on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $99.99. The $100 discount makes the accessory more worthwhile than when it first came out, which saw it retail for $199.99. It’s got some decent specs, including the ability to capture 1080p footage at up to 60fps and a wide 103-degree field of view that you can easily crop for tighter framing — as long you don’t mind using Razer’s Synapse software.

The Kiyo Pro is a bit of a mixed bag, but it ultimately does a nice job with tricky lighting and manages to produce smooth, detailed video. It’s just a bit pricey for what it offers and what it’s missing, like 4K resolution, but the current discount makes it a far better value. Read our review.

Razer Kiyo Pro The Kiyo Pro is a lens-shaped webcam that supports up to 1080p resolution capture at 60 frames per second. It features an ultrawide 103-degree field of view, though it can be adjusted down to 80 degrees. The Kiyo Pro has a built-in mic.

Google briefly previewed the forthcoming Pixel 7 and announced the budget-friendly Pixel 6A smartphone during its developers conference on Wednesday. While the 6A will offer Google’s flagship-level Tensor CPU for $449, it lacks a headphone jack and bucks the trend of A-series phones using the same camera system as their pricier brethren.

But if you’re in the market for the very best from Google — and you want maximum camera performance — Amazon is selling an unlocked, 128GB Pixel 6 Pro in the two-tone white colorway for $856.57. This modest discount of around $42 nets you an unlocked phone to use on any carrier, as well as Google’s triple-camera system, which includes a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 48MP 4x magnification telephoto lens. It’s also got a larger, 6.7-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Needless to say, there’s a lot to like in the top-tier Pixel, and they are features that stand well above the upcoming budget model. Read our Pixel 6 Pro review.

Google Pixel 6 Pro The Google Pixel 6 Pro is the larger sibling of the newest Pixel duo, with a 6.7-inch screen, 12GB of RAM, and a third camera featuring a 4x telephoto lens and 48 megapixels of resolution.

Some additional gaming deals to sweeten your Saturday

In addition to not coming to last-gen consoles, Warner Bros. Games’ Gotham Knights will be a $69.99 title when it launches on October 25th. Best Buy, however, is offering a $10 e-gift card with each preorder, including those for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox versions as well as the Collector’s Edition.

The critically-acclaimed Nintendo Switch title Metroid Dread is available as a digital download from Amazon for $49.99 ($10 off). The 2D-style side-scroller is one of the best games for the Switch, and does not go on sale frequently, especially in digital form. Read our review .

. Triangle Strategy, a more recent Switch title, is currently available for $49.94 ($10 off) at Amazon and GameStop. This tactical RPG from Square-Enix features lovely pixel-style graphics and a lengthy main story. And yes, the devs know its name is weird.

Strangers of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin quickly became a meme online about “killing chaos,” and it’s become a bit infamous for some campy dialog in a “so bad, it’s good” kind of way. If you’re interested in this Souls-like RPG from Square-Enix set in the Final Fantasy world, the PS5 version is currently on sale for $49.94 ($about $10 off) at Walmart. Read our developer interview .

. Hori’s Split Pad Pro for the Nintendo Switch is just $42.50 ($7.49 off) at Amazon in the black, translucent colorway. These ergonomic grips replace your Joy-Cons, providing more comfort while using the Switch in handheld mode. Read our review.