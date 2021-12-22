Steam’s Winter Sale offers discounts on ‘Horizon Zero Dawn,’ ‘Deathloop’ and more

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Steam’s Winter Sale is now underway. From today until January 5th, Valve is offering steep discounts on some of the best PC games you can buy right now. For instance, Arkane’s Deathloop, which only came out this past September, is currently , making it $30 at the moment.

Another recent highlight, Sony’s Horizon Zero Dawn, is currently , down from $50. If has made you want to experience more of Geralt’s adventures, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is 80 percent off. You can pick up the Game of the Year edition, which includes the game’s fantastic Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine expansions, for just under $10.

If indies are more your jam, one of my personal favorites from the past year, , is 25 percent off until the new year. For $15, you can’t get a much better Zelda-inspired title than that. , an action RPG with one of the most beautiful pixel art styles in recent memory, is 10 percent off, marking the first time it’s been on sale. If you want to catch up on some older gems, may we suggest and ? They’re currently priced at $18 and $16.24, respectively.

We’ll also note here both and the recently kicked off their own winter sales, so if you prefer those storefronts, make sure to check them out too.