Steam’s Going Rogue sale: 8 great games to pick up

Steam’s new Going Rogue sale is going to push the limits of what you think of as a roguelike or a roguelite — but that’s OK, you can just enjoy the limited but hefty deals.

The sale started Monday, May 2, and will run through May 9. It’s got four specific categories of games to pick from: roguelike, roguelite, Souls-like, and Metroidvania. There’s also an accompanying blog explaining the differences and similarities between all of the categories, if you take umbrage with the four genres being grouped together.

The Going Rogue sale seems to be more of a curation project for Steam, rather than a typical sale, listing games together in an easily accessible way. There are plenty of great games listed worth picking up, even if they aren’t on sale, like Vampire Survivors, Elden Ring, Dead Cells, Hades, and quite a few more.

But for games that actually are on sale, the discounts are rather steep. Here are eight games worth picking up during Steam’s limited Going Rogue event:

If you’re specifically hunting for games to play on your new Steam Deck, note that of the recommended games above, Sekiro and Rogue Legacy 2 are the only two games that are fully supported. Jedi: Fallen Order is listed as “playable.”

It’s possible that Steam could add more discounted games over the week, but for now, the eight games listed above are your best options.