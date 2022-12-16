Steam’s annual winter sale kicks off next week

Valve’s big Steam winter sale starts next week. Thousands of titles will be discounted between December 22nd and January 5th, with the winter sale beginning at 10AM PT / 1PM ET on the 22nd.

There are usually some good deals, too. We’ve seen 50 percent off Halo: The Master Chief Collection in the past, as well as 50 percent off Control Ultimate Edition. This year Valve is teasing deals on Fallout 76, SD Gundam Battle Alliance, Ready or Not, Two Point Campus, Persona 5 Royal, Sonic Frontiers, F1 Manager 2022, and thousands more. As always, tis the season to buy things you’ll probably forget to play.

Valve is also replacing its Luna New Year sale with an annual spring sale starting in 2023. The first spring sale will take place between March 16th and March 23rd. Valve announced the Steam spring sale earlier this year, noting that it was “a popular request from our developer and publisher community.”