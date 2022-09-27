Steam will be getting an annual spring sale

We now have dates for Steam’s next three big seasonal sales. | Illustration by Alex Castro / The The Hamden Journal

Valve is making a change to its schedule of big Steam sales. Starting in 2023, the company will be replacing the Lunar New Year sale, which it has run since 2016, with an annual spring sale, the company announced on Tuesday. The first version of this spring sale will take place from March 16th to March 23rd.

“The addition of a Spring Sale was a popular request from our developer and publisher community,” Valve says in a blog post about the news. “It will allow us to create more space between our four major seasonal sales and provide more opportunities throughout the year for developers to expand and execute their discounting calendar.”

Now there’s a big Steam sale for every season

As for why it is discontinuing the Lunar New Year sale,…

Continue reading…