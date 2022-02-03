Steam finally shows a game’s size before you click install

Valve is starting to let Steam users see the size of a game before they attempt to install it. Library pages of games will finally list the total space required for a game, without having to first click install to see the disk space details and estimated download time. It’s a minor change that’s rolling out as part of a beta update to Steam this week, meaning it should be live for all Steam users in the coming weeks.

The change comes after Valve updated its downloads page to make it a lot more informative in September. The overhaul included an improved section for managing storage, as well as showing more details on download progress and installation progress.

Valve redesigned its Steam libraries in 2019, making it easier to find games, see what friends are playing, and follow updates or news from game developers. Both Discord and Epic Games Store have pushed Valve to modernize Steam, which has often lagged behind in usability and design.

The latest download changes come just as Valve prepares to launch its Steam Deck handheld, and are undoubtedly designed to improve the experience there. The Steam Deck will go on sale starting February 25th.