State of the Union: How to watch Biden’s first address online

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver his first State of the Union address at the US Capitol on Tuesday, March 1st, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to escalate.

This will be Biden’s first State of the Union address, as he had not been in office long enough to officially deliver the address last year. Last year, Biden did give a speech before a joint session of Congress laying out his administration’s plan to invest in infrastructure, including broadband expansion and creating a nationwide electric vehicle charging grid. He also announced plans to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This year, Biden is expected to make similar remarks during his Tuesday address. He is also expected to focus heavily on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, global supply-chain issues, and inflation.

HOW DO I WATCH TONIGHT’S SOTU ADDRESS?

The State of the Union will start Tuesday at 9PM ET.

WHAT TIME DOES TONIGHT’S ADDRESS START?

The White House will be streaming the speech live at WH.gov/SOTU. Other television and cable networks, like ABC, CBS, and CNN, will also be streaming the event live on their websites.

WHO IS DELIVERING THE REPUBLICAN RESPONSE?

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republicans’ response to Biden’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday in Des Moines.

Reynolds’ handling of the pandemic in her state has drawn national attention and sparked controversy among Democrats, who have criticized measures she’s taken to block mask mandates in K-12 schools.

WILL THERE BE DEMOCRATIC RESPONSES?

Some Democrats are expected to provide their own responses to Biden’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday. Progressive Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) will respond for the Working Families Party and Rep. Collin Allred (D-TX) will speak for the Congressional Black Caucus.