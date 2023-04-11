State of Play April 2023 livestream announced for Final Fantasy 16

Sony will broadcast a new State of Play presentation on Thursday, April 13, the PlayStation maker announced Tuesday. The showcase will focus on one game (and one game only): Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 16.

April’s State of Play will stream live at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

Final Fantasy fans can expect “more than 20 minutes of new Final Fantasy 16 gameplay,” Sony said in a tweet announcing the new State of Play broadcast. Final Fantasy 16 is slated to arrive (exclusively) on PlayStation 5 on June 22, a date that the game’s producer promises isn’t moving. In a teaser video, Square Enix and Sony highlighted some of the game’s Eikons — Final Fantasy 16’s version of summons — with footage of powerful giants like Ramuh, Ifrit, Shiva, and Titan.

Final Fantasy 16 will tell the story of Clive Rosfield, a warrior known as the First Shield of Rosaria, and his younger brother Joshua, a Dominant who wields the power of the Phoenix. The events of FF16 set Clive on a dark and dangerous road to revenge, where the various warring factions of the kingdom of Valisthea vie for control over the Mothercrystals. Final Fantasy 16 will focus heavily on character-action-style gameplay, which you can read more about in The Hamden Journal’s hands-on preview with the game.