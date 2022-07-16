Starly Community Day Pokémon Go guide

Pokémon Go’s July 2022 Community Day focuses on Starly, the normal- and flying-type Pokémon. Starly Community Day will feature a heavily increased spawn rate for Starly, with an increased chance to find Shiny versions of it, as well as a special move for its evolution Staraptor to learn.

Our Pokémon Go Starly Community Day guide explains how to find Shiny Starly, Staraptor’s meta relevance, and how to make the most of your Community Day.

The Community Day event takes place on July 17, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in your local time.

As usual with all Community Days, you can buy a special Starly Community Day ticket for $1 to unlock extra Special Research Tasks that award more Starly and candy.

How do I find a Shiny Starly?

Community Day events have a heightened Shiny rate for the featured Pokémon, so if you’re playing, you should be able to find several Shiny Starly.

If you don’t have time to play all day, you can find a Shiny Starly by popping an Incense and tapping each Starly that pops up. The Shiny rate on Community Days is approximately 1 in 25, according to The Silph Road’s research, so you should find a Shiny Starly quickly.

Graphic: Julia Lee/The Hamden Journal | Source images: Niantic

What Community Day move does Starly’s evolution learn?



Evolve Starly into Staraptor on July 17 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. in your local time to get the Fast Attack Gust.

Based on past years, if you miss the Community Day period, you’ll likely be able to evolve your Starly during the December Community Weekend event to get its move. You can also use an Elite TM to teach legacy Community Day-only moves.

How does Staraptor do in battle?

Staraptor has very little relevance in PvE and PvP. Using it in PvP would be a niche pick and probably not worth investing into.

If you’re hellbent on using Staraptor in PvE raid content, you can set it up with Gust and Brave Bird, but it’s massively outclassed by other flying-types like Moltres and Yveltal. In addition to this, flying-types have little use in raids, as there aren’t many bug- or fighting-type Pokémon to raid against. In either situation, you would typically use other counters, like psychic- or fire-types.

How do I make the most of Starly Community Day?

During the Community Day event period, XP gained from catching Pokémon will be tripled, and catch candy will be doubled. You can use Lucky Eggs to boost your XP gains even further. Incense and Lures will last for three hours as well, so you should use those to increase your Starly spawns even further.

If you have the resources to Mega Evolve Aerodactyl, Pidgeot, Charizard (Y), Kangaskhan, or Lopunny, you’ll also get one extra Starly Candy per catch due to either normal- or flying-typing bonuses.