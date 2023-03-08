Starfield delay, 2023 release date announced by Bethesda

Bethesda Softworks announced a new launch date for upcoming sci-fi RPG Starfield, a massive galaxy-spanning game that builds off The Elder Scrolls’ gameplay and structure. Starfield was originally announced in 2018 and set for a Nov. 11, 2022 launch. That date was later pushed back into the first half of 2023. The new release date for Starfield is Sept. 6.

Starfield draws inspiration from Bethesda’s own Elder Scrolls, including a silent protagonist and first-person conversations. There are also more than 100 star systems to explore and more than 1,000 planets for the player to peruse, which gives the game a massive scope similar to games like No Man’s Sky or Elite: Dangerous.

“We have poured ourselves into this game, and even I’m surprised how much we can pour,” says game director Todd Howard in the launch date announcement video. “It is large.”

There will be a Starfield Direct showcase revealing more information about the game on June 11, where players may learn more about the world, narrative, and characters they will encounter on their journey. “There’s so much we still have to show you,” says Howard. “This game has many of the hallmarks that you’d expect from us, but it’s also a very unique experience.”

He adds, “We know you’ve waited a long time to play something new from us. Believe it or not, we’re kind of the same. We miss it. We can’t wait for you all to play it.” Starfield will be available on Windows PC and Xbox Series X at launch, and will be available day one on Game Pass.