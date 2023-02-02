Starbucks now lets you pay with Venmo

Starbucks Rewards members can now pay with Venmo. The payment service’s parent company, PayPal, announced the change today, saying customers can use Venmo accounts to load and auto-reload their Starbucks Card funds.

PayPal says you can add your Venmo account in the Starbucks app or the Starbucks Card section of the company’s website. Additionally, you can pay directly from Venmo after adding your account to the coffee chain’s app.

The companies are running a promotion to entice you to try it. Until February 10th, Starbucks Rewards members will get 100 bonus Stars (perks for spending money there) by adding at least $15 from Venmo to their Starbucks Card. Alternatively, spending $15 or more using Venmo as a direct payment in the Starbucks app will also get you the bonus.

This isn’t the coffee chain’s first new partnership as it deals with recent slowdowns. It announced last month it was working with DoorDash to offer 95 percent of its in-store menu items through the delivery service. Unfortunately, it also pounced on the NFT bandwagon, launching an alternative rewards system using digital collectibles.