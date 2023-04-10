Star Wars: The Bad Batch will return for a third and final season in 2024

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is coming to an end. During this year’s Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm announced that the animated series has been renewed for a third and final season that will arrive on Disney Plus in 2024.

The Clone Wars spinoff follows a group of experimental clone troopers, known collectively as Clone Force 99, who became fugitives after resisting the Order 66 command that brainwashed their counterparts into viewing Jedi as traitors. The show’s second season just wrapped up last month, and the fans at the Star Wars Celebration got a first look at what’s to come with an in-room teaser trailer.