‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ is getting a third, and final, season

Disney’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch is coming back for one last ride with a third and final season with Lucasfilm announcing the news on the fourth day of the Star Wars Celebration 2023 event. The show follows the Clone Wars, depicting a group of experimental clone troopers, each with their own skill, who break away from their army units to form a mercenary group

Executive producers Athena Portillo, Jennifer Corbett, and Brad Rau shared the news during a panel at the celebration, available to watch through a recorded stream of the Star Wars Celebration. The teaser trailer debuted during the panel, but it hasn’t been independently released yet.

The annual Star Wars celebration serves as a platform to announce big releases as well as cultivate the franchise’s vast fanbase, such as connecting cast and crew with fans. This year’s announcements include Return of the Jedi‘s 40th anniversary return to theaters, cast members for upcoming releases Acolyte and Ahsoka, and over 20 new figurines from Hasboro Star Wars. Star Wars: The Bad Batch season three is already in production, but it isn’t slated to debut until sometime in 2024. In the meantime, seasons one and two are available to stream on Disney+.

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.