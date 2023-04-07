Star Wars spinoff The Acolyte hits Disney Plus in 2024

The next live-action Star Wars series is coming next year. While it doesn’t have a specific premiere date just yet, at the Star Wars Celebration event in London, Lucasfilm confirmed that The Acolyte will premiere on Disney Plus in 2024.

The Acolyte is a show focused on the dark side of the Force, with a cast led by Amandla Stenberg. It also features a handful of other big names like The Matrix star Carrie-Anne Moss and Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae. The rest of the cast includes Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, and Dean-Charles Chapman. Leslye Headland, the co-creator of Netflix’s Russian Doll, is serving as showrunner, director, and executive producer. The series was first announced in 2020.