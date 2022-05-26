Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, starring Jude Law, announced at Celebration

Jude Law will lead a new Star Wars series for Disney Plus called Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Lucasfilm announced Thursday at Star Wars Celebration 2022. The new series is the same one that director Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home) revealed earlier this month. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will premiere sometime in 2023.

Jon Watts and screenwriter Christopher Ford appeared at Celebration on Thursday to provide details on the show, telling the audience that Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will focus on a group of kids around 10 years old from a “tiny little planet” who get lost in the Star Wars galaxy. The series will be about their journey home, and while Ford said the show was about kids, it’s not necessarily for kids.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, an Original series starring Jude Law, from executive producers Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, is streaming in 2023 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/cEP3uXO4Aw — Star Wars (@starwars) May 26, 2022

Watts said Skeleton Crew will offer a “different perspective on the Star Wars universe,” from a fresh set of eyes. The series, which had the working title Grammar Rodeo, is set after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, around the same time as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Lucasfilm has plenty of Star Wars TV series on its slate, including the release of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus on May 27, Andor this August, and season 3 of The Mandalorian, which is due in early 2023. Then there’s Ahsoka, which just started filming with Rosario Dawson returning in her Jedi role, and The Acolyte, the Leslye Headland-created series set roughly 100 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.