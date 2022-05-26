Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is the latest live-action series coming to Disney Plus

The Star Wars universe on Disney Plus continues to expand with the official reveal of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which stars Jude Law and is coming to the streaming service in 2023.

Announced during Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, the series is a coming-of-age tale set in the sci-fi universe. In addition to Law, it will also star “kids,” though we don’t know who they will be just yet. It’s led by director Jon Watts and writer Chris Ford, who previously collaborated on Spider-Man: Homecoming, and produced by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. The series was teased in a Vanity Fair article last week. During today’s event, Filoni said that the show is “as much for kids as The Clone Wars.”

Earlier in the event, Lucasfilm released the first trailer for Andor, a Rogue One spinoff series coming to Disney Plus in August.

Skeleton Crew joins an ever-growing list of Star Wars series on Disney Plus, including the likes of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and — kicking off later this week — Obi-Wan Kenobi.