Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi series release date and new poster

Star Wars’ latest spinoff series, The Book of Boba Fett, wrapped up on Feb. 9, but fans won’t have to wait long for the next one. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on Disney Plus on May 25, Disney announced during its investor call on Wednesday.

The six-episode opening season will follow one of Star Wars’ most important Jedi in his days after the fall of the Galactic Republic and during the rise of the Empire. Obi-Wan, like many other recent Star Wars shows, will take place on Tatooine, but will likely include a few more locations as well, as the Jedi splits his time between fighting the emerging Empire and looking after a young Luke Skywalker.

The series will star Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan himself. Joel Edgerton will once again play Owen Lars, and Hayden Christensen will return to the role of Anakin Skywalker. Obi-Wan Kenobi will also introduce new actors to the Star Wars universe, including Kumail Nanjiani, Benny Safdie, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, and Maya Erskine.

The series will release weekly on Disney Plus, starting on May 25.