Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II is coming to Switch

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) II: The Sith Lords is heading to the Nintendo Switch on June 8th, as announced at this year’s Star Wars Celebration event. The sequel to the classic KOTOR RPG is supposed to feature some performance enhancements and resolution upgrades, as well as a Restored Content DLC set to arrive post-launch.

Image: Aspyr Media

As you might’ve guessed, the Restored Content DLC comes with the content that Obsidian Entertainment and Aspyr Media, the game’s developers, left out during their rush to launch the game in 2004. There’s already a fanmade mod for KOTOR II on Steam that restores some of this lost content, but it’s unclear how similar the official DLC will be when it comes out.

You can preorder KOTOR II on the Nintendo Store for $15.00 right now, or you can buy it as part of a $29.99 bundle that also includes the original KOTOR that arrived on the Switch last year. And while Aspyr is currently working on a KOTOR remake that’s exclusive to the PlayStation 5, there’s still no word on a release date.