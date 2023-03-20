Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s new story trailer confirms Merrin and Greez

The latest trailer for Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor reintroduces some old friends of main character Cal Kestis — Merrin and Greez Ditzus among them — and a few new Force-capable partners who journey into the heart of the Empire to preserve what’s left of the Jedi Order.

There appears to be a good bit of gameplay as well, showing off the combos and combined attacks players will be able to pull off in-between all the puzzle solving and big set-piece events for which Survivor’s predecessor, 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, was well known and appreciated.

To recap, the first game was set five years after the events of the 2005 film Revenge of the Sith. Kestis, a former Padawan, is trying to conceal that past from the Emperor’s sinister agents, bent on wiping out all Jedi. Merrin and Greez are prominent characters in that adventure.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches April 28 for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.