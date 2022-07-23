Star Wars Jedi: Survivor toys show off Cal Kestis’ new look at SDCC 2022

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order fans got a tiny update on the game’s sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, courtesy of Hasbro and Lucasfilm. The toymaker came to SDCC 2022 with a handful of Star Wars toy reveals, including new action figures based on Cal Kestis and a pair of familiar-looking droids, as they’ll appear in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. And it looks like the passage of time between Survivor and Fallen Order will be clearly reflected on young Cal’s face, who’s now sporting a beard.

While Cal looked clean-shaven in the first teaser for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, in his plastic, 3.75-inch action figure form, he’s got a bit of scruff — and he’s packing heat. Cal comes equipped both a blue lightsaber and a simple blaster in his new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure, coming in summer 2023. His buddy BD-1 is included, of course.



Grid View









Hasbro also revealed a pair of droid toys from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at San Diego Comic-Con, the B1 Battle Droid and KX Security Droid, both part of the Star Wars: The Black Series line. Those prequel-era droids hail from The Phantom Menace and Rogue One, respectively and they’ll return as likely cannon fodder in Respawn Entertainment’s new Star Wars game.

Here’s a look at both 6-inch figures, both of which are due to arrive in spring 2023:



Grid View











Grid View









Respawn’s next journey in the Star Wars galaxy is set five years after the events of Fallen Order, with Cal and BD-1 still being pursued by the Empire as one of the last remaining Jedi. Jedi: Survivor will “expand on the series’ dynamic combat in new and innovative ways,” and Cal will learn new skills and grow his connection with the Force.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be released on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X in 2023.

You can find all of The Hamden Journal’s coverage of SDCC 2022 news, trailers, and more here.