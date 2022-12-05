Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date revealed in Steam listing

Respawn Entertainment’s sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is just a few months away. According to the Steam listing for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Cal Kestis’ next adventure will arrive on March 16, 2023.

Publisher Electronic Arts and Respawn haven’t formally communicated the game’s release date elsewhere — and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s Steam listing has since been updated to remove those details — but EA said in November that it planned to release a “major IP” game in its fiscal fourth quarter, which runs Jan. 1 to March 31, 2023. The Hamden Journal has reached out to EA for confirmation on Jedi: Survivor’s release date.

The game’s Steam listing shows a few new cosmetics for Jedi Knight Cal Kestis and his droid pal BD-1, digital bonuses that are tied to pre-orders of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s deluxe and standard editions. The deluxe edition will let players dress Cal up in outfits inspired by Han Solo and Luke Skywalker, with character-appropriate weapons: DL-44 blaster and lightsaber, respectively. BD-1 also gets cosmetic options to make him look like an Endor soldier or like R2-D2. Pre-orders for the standard edition are Obi-Wan Kenobi inspired, giving Cal a hermit outfit and hermit lightsaber.

Image: Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts Image: Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Respawn’s sequel is set five years after the events of 2019’s Fallen Order, and, according to its Steam description, “follows Cal’s increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness. Pushed to the edges of the galaxy by the Empire, Cal will find himself surrounded by threats new and familiar. As one of the last surviving Jedi Knights, Cal is driven to make a stand during the galaxy’s darkest times — but how far is he willing to go to protect himself, his crew, and the legacy of the Jedi Order?” That journey will send Cal to new planets in the Star Wars galaxy, giving him “additional Force abilities and new lightsaber fighting styles” to battle the Empire.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be released on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X next year.