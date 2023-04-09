Star Wars Jedi: Survivor final trailer teases Cal’s trip to Coruscant

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts released their final gameplay trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor during Star Wars Celebration 2023 on Sunday, showcasing even more of young Jedi Cal Kestis’ proficiency with a lightsaber, the Force, wallrunning, and a speeder bike. If you’ve held out this long in raising your interest for Respawn’s sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, this new look at the game might just bring you to the light.

In addition to some very enjoyable looking gameplay — Cal does Force-throw a Scout Trooper into a TIE Fighter moving at full speed, after all — we get a peek at Coruscant, where Cal appears to be heading (right toward the Imperial Palace, no less) at some point in the story. At Star Wars Celebration, EA confirmed that the former capital of the Republic will be a planet that players can visit, though it won’t be one of the game’s fully open-world spaces.

Elsewhere, in terms of action, we see Cal facing down a Rancor; going one-on-one against an AT-ST; teaming up with Bode Akuna and Merrin in combat; slicing up some droidekas; and giving ol’ BD-1 a scolding after some reckless scanning.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be released April 28 for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.