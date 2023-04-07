Star Wars gifts: dozens of gift ideas for fans

Your time — and money — is precious. The Hamden Journal’s What to Buy has rounded up the best in gaming hardware, entertainment, tabletop, merch, and toys, and how to get them for the best value, so you spend less time shopping and more time enjoying.

It’s always a good time to celebrate your Star Wars fandom. To help you out, the The Hamden Journal crew is here to offer recommendations of what we think are some of the best Star Wars-themed games, toys, books, and apparel around. We’ve brought together a wide variety of slick merch across several price points to satisfy your desire for everything attached to the franchise from a galaxy far, far away.

Whether you’re looking to drop a pile of credits on the Lego Millenium Falcon or need something a little more budget-friendly (but no less cool), like the R2-D2 Tamagotchi, we’re certain you’ll find something awesome. To help you sort through our gift ideas, we’ve categorized them to let you quickly find what you’re looking for.

Best Star Wars books

Star Wars Art: Ralph McQuarrie Prices taken at time of publishing. This two-volume compendium of McQuarrie’s work shows off his conceptual paintings and costume designs along with several exclusive illustrations and commentaries on each piece.

The Star Wars Archives. 1977–1983 Prices taken at time of publishing. A massive 604-page tome containing concept art, set photos, and script pages to provide insightful commentary on the original Star Wars trilogy.

Best Star Wars games

Star Wars X-Wing miniatures game Prices taken at time of publishing. The Star Wars X-Wing miniatures game lets you engage in small-scale (or large-scale) dogfights with immaculately detailed minis.

Star Wars: Imperial Assault Prices taken at time of publishing. Inspired by the popular Descent series of board games, Star Wars: Imperial Assault has a party of up to five players completing objectives across dynamic campaigns brought to life by detailed miniatures.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Prices taken at time of publishing. The follow-up to the incredibly popular Jedi: Fallen Order will be released on April 28 and provides more adventures with Cal Kestis.

Best Star Wars fashion

Heroes & Villains Rebel Alliance Dopp Kit Prices taken at time of publishing. A handy catch-all for cosmetics or other grooming supplies that you don’t want rattling around in the cockpit of your X-Wing.

Citizen Rebel Pilot Watch Prices taken at time of publishing. The stainless steel digital/analog combo features the time, date, alarms, and local temperature on a watch face.

Best Star Wars decor

Heroes & Villains Stormtrooper Throw Prices taken at time of publishing. If Luke had the Heroes & Villians Stormtrooper throw blanket on Hoth, he wouldn’t have needed to slice open that Tauntaun.

Star Wars Grogu Chia Pet Prices taken at time of publishing. Just soak the planter, spread the seeds, water them, and in about a week you’ll have an adorable bed of chia for your wee Grogu to live in.

Star Wars Landscape Art Prints Prices taken at time of publishing. These minimalist art deco landscape prints are available in a variety of sizes and provide striking silhouettes of some of the most famous planets in the Star Wars galaxy.

Best Star Wars Lego sets

Lego Red Five Helmet Prices taken at time of publishing. The Lego version of Luke’s Red Five helmet consists of 675 pieces, is 7.5 inches tall, and sports all of the same livery and detail as the real deal.

Lego Millennium Falcon Prices taken at time of publishing. The Millennium Falcon is one of the most famous starships in the Star Wars saga, and one of the largest Star Wars Lego sets, too, with a whopping 7,541 pieces.

Lego Luke Skywalker X-Wing Prices taken at time of publishing. The ship that killed the Death Star, now in Lego form. The kit features the 474-piece version of Luke’s iconic T-65 X-Wing, complete with firing blasters and Minifigs of Luke, Leia, R2-D2, and *checks notes* General Dodonna I guess?

Best Star Wars collectibles

Ralph McQuarrie Concept Funko Pops Prices taken at time of publishing. Vinyl figures modeled after the character concepts originally made by Ralph McQuarrie, the concept artist responsible for many of the iconic designs of the Star Wars saga.

George Lucas in Stormtrooper Outfit Prices taken at time of publishing. This 6-inch Stormtrooper action figure bears the likeness of none other than George Lucas, produced as part of the 50th anniversary of the films.

Triple Vinyl New Hope Box Set Prices taken at time of publishing. John Williams’ triumph replicated in a way that only vinyl can deliver. The 40th anniversary box set for the Episode 4 soundtrack includes three LPs and an art book detailing the composer’s vision, complete with archival photos from the London Symphony Orchestra.

Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber Prices taken at time of publishing. You can call the movie-accurate Force FX Elite Lightsaber replica a collectible if you want, but I call it a more elegant weapon for a more civilized age.

Best Star Wars plushies

Build-A-Bear Grogu Plush Prices taken at time of publishing. Everybody’s favorite force-sensitive infant, now in plush form. This version of the li’l green spud comes equipped with his trademark pram. Just don’t call him Baby Yoda.

Build-A-Bear Rancor Plush Prices taken at time of publishing. One of the more misunderstood creatures of Star Wars, the ferocious-looking Rancor is emotionally complex and fiercely loyal.

Bantha Plush Prices taken at time of publishing. The Bantha is a noble steed relied upon by the native Tuskens of Tatooine. The plush version of this beast of burden is just as cuddly, smells much better than the real thing, and even comes with a removable saddle.

Best Star Wars toys

R2-D2 Tamagotchi Prices taken at time of publishing. The R2-D2 Tamagotchi is the classic virtual pet replaced by everyone’s favorite Astromech. Take care of R2 with 19 different skills and seven different minigames.